First acts for St Patrick’s Festival Dublin 2020 announced

Paddy’s Day, the day that people all over the world don their greenery and shamrocks and milk their Irish heritage for all it’s worth.

Celebrated all over the world, rivers are dyed, iconic landmarks are lit up and streets are closed off for parades of proud patriots to march through.

Though the parties abroad are impressive, nowhere does it better than the motherland with Dublin being one of the best. It even made Big 7’s list of the 50 best festivals in the world earlier this year, nabbing a coveted spot at number 34.

One of the world’s biggest cultural celebrations, the St Patrick’s Festival will return to Dublin from March 13th to 17th 2020.

Spanning five days and nights, it promises to be the mother of all festivals featuring both national and international artists and performers.

Principally funded by Fáilte Ireland, Dublin City Council and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, next year’s schedule is brimming over with events - from music to spoken word and literature, to tours, trails, food events and family fun.

Announcing the first shows for the line-up, Jessy Lanza is set to kick things off with the brand new Festival After Dark series with a show at Lost Lane on March 13th.

Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé and Guests will hit up the Guinness Storehouse on March 14th where guests will get to get to enjoy the extended panoramic views over Dublin.

March 15th will see This is How We Fly with special guest Iarla Ó Lionáird take to the stage at Liberty Hall Theatre while the World Premiere of James Joyce’s Pomes Penyeach with Lisa Hannigan and Guests will be at The National Concert Hall on March 16th.

Vicar Street will welcome Colm Mac Con Iomaire with the Contempo Quartet on March 16th, to perform his latest album The River Holds Its Breath.

Tickets for the special Parade Grandstand Seating and lunch packages are on sale now.

Organisers promise further details of the St Patrick's Festival Dublin in January with a full programme announcement due for February. Next year will see the return of the Festival Village as well as the World Food Village at Merrion Square.

Stay tuned for more events and collabs to be announced in the coming months.

