Baggot Street has a brand new wine bar opening today

With December being the designated 'catch-up with mates' month, this couldn't have come at a better time.

Bobby’s is a new basement wine bar located on Baggot Street Upper.

Drawing inspiration from Sir Robert Bagod who Baggot Street was named after, the new social haunt boasts quite the drinks menu.

Consisting of classics, which are generally well known and loved, there are also more than a few mavericks on the list – of equal quality but a bit edgier. For the risk-takers looking to expand their wine repertoire.

Executive Chef Holly Dalton has whipped together a menu suited to sharing over a couple of glasses of vino. Think cheese boards and charcuterie plates aplenty. Basically, all your festive dreams come true.

Meat eaters should try out this little number – a selection of Irish cheeses and charcuterie with Ballaghbee honey, beetroot ketchup, cornichons and crackers.

Bar snacks on the menu include pickled mussels served with sourdough and whipped salted butter, roasted corn and chickpea hummus served with cruditeé, fermented hot sauce and chive oil as well as a beetroot cured salmon, pickled cucumber, rye cracker and tzatziki.

Made with local produce, there are also house variations of the much-loved cheese toastie and a special take on the traditional Ice Cream Sandwich.

Expect vibrant pink and green interiors, with music that promises to get louder as the night goes on.

Bobby's wine bar opens today from 5pm, don’t let Friday 13th fool you into thinking that’s a bad thing.

