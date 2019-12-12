Dubliners wanted for Channel 4 comedy shoot next Wednesday

British comedian Joe Lycett has asked Dubliners to help him out by appearing in a film shoot next Wednesday.

The Great British Sewing Bee presenter posted a tweet earlier this afternoon calling on Dubliners to take part if they're free and added an email address for his Channel 4 consumer show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

For those who don't know, Got Your Back sees Joe fight for the rights of consumers, alongside different celebrity guests every week. Since first airing earlier this year, the 31-year-old has tackled big banks, unhygienic takeaways and low-budget airlines, all in the name of making the world a better place for consumers. So far, guests have included Kathy Burke, Richard Madeley and Liza Tarbuck.

In his tweet this afternoon, Joe said: "DUBLIN! I'm coming to your city next Wednesday to film a little something and might need your help. If you're free from 11am-3pm and up for being on camera drop [email protected] an email with the subject DUBLIN. It'll be a laff."

