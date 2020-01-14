This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly

Take a trip to a galaxy far far away…without ever leaving Dublin.
One of the things I miss most about living at home in the shticks is being able to see the stars. There’s nothing I love more than layering up against the cold and wandering outside to look up at the sky – though I still couldn’t point out the plough if you paid me (sorry Dad).
Moons Yoga Loft in Blackrock is teaming up with Galactic Ireland for the ultimate Friday night zen -combining yoga and stargazing.
Part of their new rotating Friday offering, Galactic Ireland (who also run a magical stargazing experience in the Wicklow mountains) will be in the Loft on the last Friday of every month.
There they’ll set up shop and provide guests with a virtual indoor space experience that promises to be both immersive and educational.
Feel GOOD Fridays!⠀ ⠀ Galactic Ireland @galactic_ireland virtual space experiences are coming to the Loft! Using a projector and sophisticated space simulation software, they will provide a virtual indoor space experience that is both immersive and educational.⠀ ⠀ Just think...When was the last time you looked up at the stars? When was the last time ancient light travelling vast distances across the galaxy hit your eyes and awakened a completely new perspective in your life? We are living in a world where we want to break the frame and get thinking bigger and better about the planet and each other, and to realise that worrying about the small stuff has no place in the galactic scheme of things.⠀ ⠀ There's still time left on the clock to affect positive change on this planet. The universe doesn't know good or bad, it just knows what is. We get back what we put out: a small reminder of a vastly bigger picture. Carl Sagan said 'We're all made of star stuff'. So as above, so below. And the more we look, maybe the more we'll know...⠀
And you know, very cool too.
Using a projector and sophisticated space simulation software, you’ll get a closer look at the stars as you’re guided through a gentle flow.
Staring up at the stars certainly helps to put things into perspective and help us see the bigger picture.
As the event listing says; “the more we look, maybe the more we’ll know…”
The studio also offers a friendly Monday meditation group, along with classes seven days a week and weekend workshops.
QUIET C L U B 😎 ⠀ ⠀ Back on Monday! We know how hard it is to cultivate a regular meditation practice, that is why we wanted to create a weekly check in at the Loft. The Quiet Club is a place open for a first timer or regular meditator. We gather, chat, connect and chill. It always begins with a little seated body release, breath work and some grounding before a simple sit for just 15mins (lying down is welcomed too!). To finish we have space to share or ask questions and probably the most common feedback we get is, how lovely it is to mediate as a group. We are a race beings and humans being together is one of the most deeply transformative ways we can gather as a group. Come try it for yourself, it's just a €10 and usually just lasts for 30/45mins! A fantastic way to start the week and begin as you mean to go on, truly connect to you and a little more calm in response to the world around us!⠀
A community-focused boutique space, the studio is centred around mindful movement for everyone with something to suit all ages and activity levels - ideal if one of your 2020 goals is to dedicate more time to yoga.
A Friday spent doing yoga and stargazing is a Friday very well spent in my books.
(Header image: @moonsyogaloft on Instagram)