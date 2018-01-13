There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green

If the St. Stephen's Green area didn't already have enough great bars and restaurants, a brand new venue is coming to add to the already fine list.

Press Up Entertainment Group has announced that it has purchased the leasehold for Residence, a private members club at 41 St. Stephen's Green.

A statement reads:

'We will immediately close “Residence” private members club and Restaurant 41, and commence into a complete new refurbishment of the building. 'Watch this space for our very exciting new, all inclusive bar and restaurant. Coming soon...'

Amazing news for those always on the lookout for places to go in town.

