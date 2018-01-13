Dublin

There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green

This sounds class...

Screen Shot 2018 01 13 At 11 36 53

If the St. Stephen's Green area didn't already have enough great bars and restaurants, a brand new venue is coming to add to the already fine list. 

Press Up Entertainment Group has announced that it has purchased the leasehold for Residence, a private members club at 41 St. Stephen's Green. 

A statement reads:

'We will immediately close “Residence” private members club and Restaurant 41, and commence into a complete new refurbishment of the building. 

'Watch this space for our very exciting new, all inclusive bar and restaurant. Coming soon...'

Screen Shot 2018 01 13 At 11 39 07

Amazing news for those always on the lookout for places to go in town.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

