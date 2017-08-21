Food and Drink

This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday

Amazing January news

It's not yet the end of January and payday has never felt so far away. How is it possible we haven't been paid since before Christmas?! Seriously lads, that was like a million months ago. 

As if being broke wasn't bad enough, January is cold and we've all to go back to work. Which is why you need to treat yourself as much as possible to make it that little bit more bearable. 

Being the sound folk that they are, Cleaver East in Temple Bar are doing a massive 50% off their entire menu every Sunday in January. 

The decor of Cleaver East is a treat in itself, with butchers cleavers hanging from the windows, plush leather seating and a New York-y Bushwick warehouse vibe oozing from every corner while the food is made up of tasty plates of local produce and some great cuts of meat. 

It's for bookings of four or more (aka the perfect excuse for a catch-up dinner with mates) and you simply quote 'industry night' when booking your table 

So now you can enjoy drool worthy dishes like these for just half the price...

YUM. That's our weekend plans sorted so... We can leave the rice and beans in the cupboard where they belong. 

