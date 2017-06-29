You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
Who's up for some serious pampering?!
Happy feckin' Friday to the glamazons of Dublin: There's a salon on Grafton Street where you can get any fabulous beauty treatment under the sun for an amazing bargain.
Live your #bestlife for the rest of eternity now that you know you never have to spend €120 to get your hair done ever again...
It's a student training college but don't let that put you off - students are expertly trained and all treatments are supervised by a qualified pro who is on hand at all times to ensure customers leave looking fab.
Galligan Beauty college on Grafton Street does ALL SORTS of bargain beauty treatments:
- €10 blow-dries every Monday and Thursday (overseen by a fully qualified hairdresser at the College)
- €10 Dermalogica Facials
- €10 manicures
- €15 pedicures
- €9.50 eyelash & eyebrow tints
- €10 back massage
- €25 full body massage
- €25 hair cut and colour from 25 quid too
This is life changing. Or at the very least, hair changing.
Book your appointment by emailing galligancollege@gmail.com.
H/T: Indulgeme.ie
