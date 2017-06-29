Lifestyle

You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon

Who's up for some serious pampering?!

Shutterstock 518615401

Happy feckin' Friday to the glamazons of Dublin: There's a salon on Grafton Street where you can get any fabulous beauty treatment under the sun for an amazing bargain. 

Live your #bestlife for the rest of eternity now that you know you never have to spend €120 to get your hair done ever again...

It's a student training college but don't let that put you off - students are expertly trained and all treatments are supervised by a qualified pro who is on hand at all times to ensure customers leave looking fab.

Galligan Beauty college on Grafton Street does ALL SORTS of bargain beauty treatments:

  • €10 blow-dries every Monday and Thursday (overseen by a fully qualified hairdresser at the College)
  • €10 Dermalogica Facials
  • €10 manicures
  • €15 pedicures
  • €9.50 eyelash & eyebrow tints
  • €10 back massage
  • €25 full body massage
  • €25 hair cut and colour from 25 quid too 

This is life changing. Or at the very least, hair changing. 

Book your appointment by emailing galligancollege@gmail.com.

H/T: Indulgeme.ie

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
