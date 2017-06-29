You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon

Who's up for some serious pampering?!

Happy feckin' Friday to the glamazons of Dublin: There's a salon on Grafton Street where you can get any fabulous beauty treatment under the sun for an amazing bargain.

Live your #bestlife for the rest of eternity now that you know you never have to spend €120 to get your hair done ever again...

It's a student training college but don't let that put you off - students are expertly trained and all treatments are supervised by a qualified pro who is on hand at all times to ensure customers leave looking fab.

Galligan Beauty college on Grafton Street does ALL SORTS of bargain beauty treatments:

€10 blow-dries every Monday and Thursday (overseen by a fully qualified hairdresser at the College)

€10 Dermalogica Facials

€10 manicures

€15 pedicures

€9.50 eyelash & eyebrow tints

€10 back massage

€25 full body massage

€25 hair cut and colour from 25 quid too

A post shared by Galligan College Hair & Beauty (@thegalligancollege) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

A post shared by Galligan College Hair & Beauty (@thegalligancollege) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

This is life changing. Or at the very least, hair changing.

Book your appointment by emailing galligancollege@gmail.com.

H/T: Indulgeme.ie

READ NEXT: Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It