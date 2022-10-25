There's a Twitter page dedicated to calling out an 'antisocial billboard' in Rathmines

Dedicated to the cause.

If you've ever had your sleep interrupted or driving visibility compromised by the glare of a fluorescent ad, you may relate to the plight of Rathmines Eye, a Twitter page dedicated to calling out brands that pay for advertising on a glowing billboard in the town.

A second Sun shines over Rathmines, paid for by @Sunshine1068fm who apparently have some kind of grudge against local residents pic.twitter.com/IRRrhmNhe2 — Rathmines Eye (@RathminesEye) October 24, 2022

The page keeps track of the brands "which pay to have their ads beamed into the bedrooms of children and the eyes of motorists" and currently their focus is on radio station Sunshine 106.8fm, whose ad they've dubbed as a "second sun" shining over Rathmines.

In a tweet tagging the easy listening station, the Rathmines Eye writes:

Advertisement

Why are Sunshine 106.8fm paying to antagonise people in Rathmines and are having their adverts beamed directly into their homes and into the eyes of drivers at a busy junction. Could you explain please?

Why are @Sunshine1068fm paying to antagonise people in Rathmines and are having their adverts beamed directly into their homes and into the eyes of drivers at a busy junction. Could you explain please? — Rathmines Eye (@RathminesEye) October 24, 2022

Fellow Rathmines residents have also noticed the glare of the sign, one wrote:

Why is Sunshine 106.8fm flashing “relax” in our window with lightning white brightness every few seconds - this is light pollution metres from our kids’ bedroom window.

Advertisement

Previous businesses using the offending sign have included McDonald's and Sky, according to the Rathmines Eye.

Sunshine 106.8 told Lovin Dublin:

"The advert for Sunshine 106.8 running on the digital display in Rathmines is specifically and deliberately timed to take into account issues around brightness that may arise during evenings and overnights which may be considered undesirable by some.

The advert for Sunshine 106.8 is scheduled to be only displayed in daylight hours (between the hours of 8am and 6pm), so that there can be no impact as a result of undue brightness. We are aware that our advert running through evenings and overnight may not be appreciated by some, but we are satisfied that it being active during normal daytime hours is appropriate".

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/RathminesEye

READ NEXT: Best meal deals in Dublin for when you're low on funds