There's an open air rooftop cinema coming to Dublin!

By Fiona Frawley

July 6, 2021 at 3:26pm

Dublin City Council has approved plans for a rooftop cinema and restaurant to be built on the top floor of a multi-storey car park.

The new venue will be located on top of the Trinity Street car park behind Dame Street, and there are also plans for a gallery and exhibition area on the fifth floor.

The plan was proposed by Derry-born chef Niall Davidson, who runs Alta restaurant and wine bar on Setanta Place. Davidson has obtained permission for a change of use for the upper storeys of the car park for a period of three years.

The council has, however, attached a condition that use of the space is limited to a gallery, cinema and restaurant and not a cocktail bar. The venue must also close between midnight and 8am each day. This comes after concerns were raised by owners of nearby bar 4 Dame Lane that the space could “easily morph into a full rooftop cocktail bar with only a small element of restaurant”.

Bashview, the owners of the Trinity Street car park believe the proposed development will create “a unique attraction to combat the decline in visitor numbers witnessed over the past 18 months.”

Mr Davidson has said the plan is to operate the cinema on Sundays and early weeknights. It has not yet been confirmed when exactly the restaurant and cinema will open.

Header image via Shutterstock

