There's plenty of rain in store for Dublin this week so keep the umbrella handy

By Sarah Finnan

October 6, 2020 at 9:49am

Dublin is in for rain, rain and more rain by the sounds of it. 

Met Éireann has forecast another gloomy week for the capital this week, predicting consistent, heavy rainfall right up until the weekend. Delightful.

Today will bring a mix of gusty westerly winds, cloud and widespread showers - some of these heavy, later developing into longer spells of rain. It's not all bad news though as there will be some sunny spells throughout the day (however short-lived) and showers are expected to ease up by this evening.

Tonight will be mostly dry with temperatures dropping to 4 to 8 degrees overnight, while tomorrow will start off "dry and bright", with a few isolated showers and cloud cover increasing as the day continues.

Here's what's in store for the rest of the week:

Wednesday night:

Persistent and potentially heavy rainfall in all areas overnight, though some dry intervals may develop in southern coastal counties before a further band of rain pushes in from the Atlantic.

Thursday:

There will be a wet start to the day on Thursday but dry and bright conditions will spread eastwards with the rain also clearing by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees over the northern half of the country and 14 to 16 degrees further south. Mist and fog patches will develop overnight with temperatures dropping to 2 to 6 degrees.

Friday:

Friday will be a cool day with moderate westerly breezes. Patchy rain will move southeastwards during the morning, with Met Éireaann forecasting this to clear to sunny spells and widespread showers.

Weekend:

Things are set to look up for the weekend with Saturday expected to be "a cool day with sunny spells" and only a few scattered showers. Current reports suggest that Sunday will be "ccool but mainly dry", bringing more settled conditions for early next week - though rain and showers are still "likely at times".

In summary, the early part of this week will be rainy and unsettled with things looking to clear up towards the end of the weekend. Best make sure your brolly is always at hand.

