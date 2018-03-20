Dublin

These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week

In this age of reliance on technology, there's no greater hassle than losing your phone. You spend days ringing it in the hope that someone answers and if your battery runs out you're truly fecked.

Thankfully, the kind people at Dublin Bus have this morning released an image of all the phones found on their fleet of buses from March 13 to 19. 

In total, there are 12 devices ranging from iPhones to Samsungs and even a couple of humble Nokias. 

Are you missing a phone or know someone who is? Have a look at the pic below and get in touch with Dublin Bus on Twitter to reclaim your property.

