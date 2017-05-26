Dublin

These Two Dublin Suburbs Have Been Voted Among The 'Hippest' Places In Europe

Pure hip to the groove...

Screen Shot 2018 02 01 At 17 24 12

"Maybe if you're truly cool you don't need to be told you're cool..." - Homer J. Simpson, 1996.

While the patriarch of Springfield's finest may have had a point, it's always nice when someone sees you as a bit... what is that the kids say these days? 'Hip.'

Which is why the residents of South Dublin suburbs Ranelagh and Portobello can feel very pleased with themselves today. The two areas have been ranked among the 'Top 20 Hip Hangouts In Europe' by TravelSupermarket in its annual Hip Hangout Guide. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 01 At 17 13 03

Ranelagh and Portobello were ranked side-by-side at numbers 18 and 19 respectively in the hip list which reads like this in full:

  1. Langstrasse, Zurich
  2. Norrebro, Copenhagen
  3. Vesterbro, Copenhagen
  4. Bahnhofsviertel, Munich
  5. Rosenthaler Platz, Berlin
  6. Mariahilf, Vienna
  7. Psiri, Athens
  8. Het Eilandje, Antwerp
  9. Erzsebetvaros, Budapest
  10. Belleville, Paris
  11. Pangrati, Athens
  12. Haga, Gothenburg
  13. Kalamata, Estonia
  14. Savamala, Serbia
  15. Miera Iela, Latvia
  16. Kreuzberg, Berlin
  17. Alameda, Seville
  18. Ranelagh, Dublin
  19. Portobello, Dublin 8
  20. Miguel Bombarda (Arts block), Porto

A post shared by Lokman Razak (@lokmanluke) on

In order to compile the list, TravelSupermarket calculated the ratio of the number of residents to 'trend-setting and creative industry indicators' such as independent coffee shops, vintage fashion stores, vinyl record shops, vegan cafes, independent bike shops, co-working spaces and art galleries/studios.

Emma Grimster, TravelSupermarket spokesperson, commented:

“After scouring Europe to find the most up and coming, independent areas, we hope the guide gives people ideas for new destinations to visit, at home or abroad. Taking a city break towards the start of the year can, in most cases, be the cheapest time to travel while demand is low. Wrap up warm and enjoy exploring somewhere new.”

Screen Shot 2018 02 01 At 17 16 41

Residents of Ranelagh and Portobello, brace yourselves for an impending onslaught of tourists. 

James Fenton

