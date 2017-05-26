These Two Dublin Suburbs Have Been Voted Among The 'Hippest' Places In Europe

"Maybe if you're truly cool you don't need to be told you're cool..." - Homer J. Simpson, 1996.

While the patriarch of Springfield's finest may have had a point, it's always nice when someone sees you as a bit... what is that the kids say these days? 'Hip.'

Which is why the residents of South Dublin suburbs Ranelagh and Portobello can feel very pleased with themselves today. The two areas have been ranked among the 'Top 20 Hip Hangouts In Europe' by TravelSupermarket in its annual Hip Hangout Guide.

Ranelagh and Portobello were ranked side-by-side at numbers 18 and 19 respectively in the hip list which reads like this in full:

Langstrasse, Zurich Norrebro, Copenhagen Vesterbro, Copenhagen Bahnhofsviertel, Munich Rosenthaler Platz, Berlin Mariahilf, Vienna Psiri, Athens Het Eilandje, Antwerp Erzsebetvaros, Budapest Belleville, Paris Pangrati, Athens Haga, Gothenburg Kalamata, Estonia Savamala, Serbia Miera Iela, Latvia Kreuzberg, Berlin Alameda, Seville Ranelagh, Dublin Portobello, Dublin 8 Miguel Bombarda (Arts block), Porto

A post shared by Lokman Razak (@lokmanluke) on May 26, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

In order to compile the list, TravelSupermarket calculated the ratio of the number of residents to 'trend-setting and creative industry indicators' such as independent coffee shops, vintage fashion stores, vinyl record shops, vegan cafes, independent bike shops, co-working spaces and art galleries/studios.

Emma Grimster, TravelSupermarket spokesperson, commented:

“After scouring Europe to find the most up and coming, independent areas, we hope the guide gives people ideas for new destinations to visit, at home or abroad. Taking a city break towards the start of the year can, in most cases, be the cheapest time to travel while demand is low. Wrap up warm and enjoy exploring somewhere new.”

Residents of Ranelagh and Portobello, brace yourselves for an impending onslaught of tourists.

READ NEXT: Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now