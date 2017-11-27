Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now

Lifestyle Dating

Valentine's Day is quickly creeping up on us, and the etiquette is a bit of a pain in the arse. 

Do you need to get a gift for your other half or is just a card ok? How much should you spend? 

To be honest, there are no hard and fast rules, but if you do feel like splashing out on a present, here are some cute ideas.

If you're keeping it low-key...

If you and your Valentine's date are just a casual thing, you won't want to go over the top with the presents. 

Get 'em a funny card in Designist on George's Street - they're €3.50 and there are loads to choose from. 

Can I Lob The Gob
Designist Card

If you've just made it offish...

If you're a new couple you'll probably want to get a card and a small token to show you care. 

For him, check out this lovely skincare selection from Moo Market in Smithfield. 

A post shared by Moo Market (@moo.market) on

For her, why not pick up some delicious macarons from Ladurée on South William Street. 

If you're a bona-fide couple...

If you've been together for a while, it's nice to get something thoughtful and personal. 

Why not choose some records you know they'll love in The R.A.G.E. on Fade Street, or a pretty print from Hen's Teeth down the street. 

The Rage

If you're serious...

If you're long-term partners, why not keep the spice in your relationship with a big show of affection.

You can get a beautiful personalised necklace from Chupi (although they ring in at €369 so they're definitely not cheap!).

Chupi Necklace

For guys, Industry on Drury Street has some sophisticated leather wallets and bags. 

This eco laptop case is €110. 

Leather Laptop Case

If all else fails, whisk them away to an Airbnb for the weekend.

Happy V Day!

