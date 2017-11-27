Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
In order of how long you've been dating...
Valentine's Day is quickly creeping up on us, and the etiquette is a bit of a pain in the arse.
Do you need to get a gift for your other half or is just a card ok? How much should you spend?
To be honest, there are no hard and fast rules, but if you do feel like splashing out on a present, here are some cute ideas.
If you're keeping it low-key...
If you and your Valentine's date are just a casual thing, you won't want to go over the top with the presents.
Get 'em a funny card in Designist on George's Street - they're €3.50 and there are loads to choose from.
If you've just made it offish...
If you're a new couple you'll probably want to get a card and a small token to show you care.
For him, check out this lovely skincare selection from Moo Market in Smithfield.
For her, why not pick up some delicious macarons from Ladurée on South William Street.
If you're a bona-fide couple...
If you've been together for a while, it's nice to get something thoughtful and personal.
Why not choose some records you know they'll love in The R.A.G.E. on Fade Street, or a pretty print from Hen's Teeth down the street.
If you're serious...
If you're long-term partners, why not keep the spice in your relationship with a big show of affection.
You can get a beautiful personalised necklace from Chupi (although they ring in at €369 so they're definitely not cheap!).
For guys, Industry on Drury Street has some sophisticated leather wallets and bags.
This eco laptop case is €110.
If all else fails, whisk them away to an Airbnb for the weekend.
Happy V Day!
READ NEXT: The Top 10 Places To Propose In Dublin This Valentine's Day
Comments