There's a collage workshop happening in Dublin next week

Did you have a meticulously decorated locker door interior during secondary school? Or lovingly cut out bits from magazines to create the perfect birthday cards for your pals?

Then you'll know there's nothing more therapeutic than putting a collage together. If you've never given it a try before, that's okay too. There's a workshop happening at the end of the month that's perfect for seasoned crafters and those looking to take up a new creative hobby alike.

Pro collager (collager? collagist? This is why I need to attend the workshop...) Sorcha O'Higgins is holding a collage workshop at the Jar on Wexford Street on Thursday the 30th of September. With tasty food and drinks from the bar also on the agenda for the event, it really sounds like the perfect way to spend an evening.

The workshop will take place from 7-10pm and all materials are included in the ticket price of €65. Also included is "plenty of delicious food", which we certainly won't say no to. The workshop is described as a "meditative practice of choosing, cutting, composing and creating your own artworks.... It's a relaxing, informal and collective activity where you can get crafty and meet new people, and maybe even come away with a new hobby!"

If you're interested in seeing a bit of Sorcha's fun, colourful and extremely creative work, we recommend a creep on her insta where you'll find loads of beauties such as this one she designed for Westival:

Or these gorgeously hunky plates:

Tickets are available for Sorcha's Dublin workshop HERE.

Header image via Instagram/sorchaoh_collage

