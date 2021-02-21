Close

This Dublin 8 café has a lovely 'swapdown lockdown book club'

By Sarah Finnan

February 21, 2021 at 8:31am

Running low on books? If you've been making it through the titles on your own bookshelf alarmingly fast, this Dublin 8 café runs a lovely 'swapdown book club' that you can trade books with. 

Every year I set myself the goal of reading more. However, while the intent is certainly there, it's something I seem to have an inordinate amount of trouble following through on. This year I'm determined though.

Almost halfway through my first book of 2021 (big milestone!), one Dublin café has inspired me to power on with my endeavour thanks to their 'swapdown lockdown book club'.

To be found inside the cosy surrounds of Two Pups Coffee on Francis Street, they shared a photo of the very 'grammable setup, reminding customers to "come grab a book".

How does it work you ask? Very simple - according to a sign on the wall, all you have to do is "bring a book, take a book".

Couldn't be clearer, really.

Also home to some of Dublin 8's best brekkie, it would be rude not to treat yourself to a cuppa and some Kinder Bueno French toast while you're there too. Reading is hungry work, after all.

Header image via Instagram/Two Pups Coffee

