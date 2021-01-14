Close

This Dublin spot's new sambo is the stuff of dreams

By Sarah Finnan

January 14, 2021 at 5:15pm

Christmas sambos may have been retired off restaurant menus until next year, but one Dublin spot has come up with something just as good as - if not even slightly better - to tide you over. And it's completely vegan-friendly too, so no one has to miss out.

Called the Chopped Cheese, it's every bit as glorious as the name suggests.

What's in it you ask? Packed full of goodness, the sambo comprises: vegan burger meat, grilled onions, vegan American cheese, pickled onions, vegan burger sauce and bread from Arun Bakery.

 

Saying that it's definitely "one of the tastiest things" they've ever made, I think it's fair to say that they're onto a winner with that one.

Never content with just following the status quo, Token has come to be known for its very creative menu with other dishes to have impressed in the past including a Quarrantine-rrito - a dish which combined all the elements of a traditional Sunday roast and packed 'em neatly into one little burrito bundle. More on that here (prepare to drool).

Header image via Instagram/Token 

READ NEXT: New Gay Byrne documentary looking for people’s fondest memories of him

