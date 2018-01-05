Dublin

This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying

Scary stuff...

Storm Eleanor blew into Ireland earlier this week and we're not ashamed to admit the noise of her howls had us cowering in our homes. 

If that wasn't bad enough, imagine being on an airplane during the whole thing. Wonder no more, as thanks to this video posted on YouTube by AviationUpclose, we can get an idea of just how difficult it was to land a plane at Dublin Airport during the height of the storm.

The publisher accompanied the nine-minute clip with the following text:

'The 2nd and 3rd of January saw Britain and Ireland hit with a belt of strong winds and heavy rain named Storm Eleanor. It just so happened that I was in Dublin on the day of the storm, the westerly wind was gusting up to 42 knots making for some interesting approaches and landings onto Runway 28.

'In this video you will see a variety of short and long range aircraft hitting the winds. There was even a go around in the form of A6-EYM from AUH, however they broke off early!

Some of that was pretty feckin' scary it has to be said. All of the pilots deserve huge credit for taking the jets down under such trying circumstances. 

Remind us to avoid flying during storms in future. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month
All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month
This Major U.S. TV Star Was Only Delighted To Enjoy A Pint At The Guinness Storehouse
This Major U.S. TV Star Was Only Delighted To Enjoy A Pint At The Guinness Storehouse
This Bizarre And Popular Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
This Bizarre And Popular Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital
Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them
Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
Dublin

Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
Dublin

This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
News

Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
News

Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin