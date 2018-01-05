This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying

Storm Eleanor blew into Ireland earlier this week and we're not ashamed to admit the noise of her howls had us cowering in our homes.

If that wasn't bad enough, imagine being on an airplane during the whole thing. Wonder no more, as thanks to this video posted on YouTube by AviationUpclose, we can get an idea of just how difficult it was to land a plane at Dublin Airport during the height of the storm.

The publisher accompanied the nine-minute clip with the following text:

'The 2nd and 3rd of January saw Britain and Ireland hit with a belt of strong winds and heavy rain named Storm Eleanor. It just so happened that I was in Dublin on the day of the storm, the westerly wind was gusting up to 42 knots making for some interesting approaches and landings onto Runway 28. 'In this video you will see a variety of short and long range aircraft hitting the winds. There was even a go around in the form of A6-EYM from AUH, however they broke off early!

Some of that was pretty feckin' scary it has to be said. All of the pilots deserve huge credit for taking the jets down under such trying circumstances.

Remind us to avoid flying during storms in future.

