This Hidden Dublin Nail Salon Does Budget Shellac That Lasts For WEEKS

It's the only place I'll get them done

The Daniel and Andrew salon in Rathmines is widely known as a unisex hairdressers where you will usually manage to get a last-minute appointment.

But not many people are aware that upstairs is a small beauty salon that offers the whole shebang - manicures, pedicures, lash extensions, massages et al.

Look, it is small - and if you're looking to go all out for a real pamper-day treat it might not be the place - but I have been getting my shellac manicure done there for eight years, and I will not go anywhere else.

This is a no-fuss salon. Think the Flyefit of beauty. It's not about the fluffy towels and the glass of wine - but I guarantee you, you will be in and out in no time and your manicure will. not. chip.

I don't know what the magic formula is - but I have gotten shellac done in salons all over the city and inevitably the wheels will start to fall off after two weeks.

When Orinta at Daniel and Andrew does my shellac, it can last a (shameful) two months. Not joking.

It's a quiet little haven at the back of the building with very little street noise or glaring light, and there's rarely queues or customer backlog.

In fact, I've gotten walk-in appointments countless times, but I would of course recommend booking to avoid disappointment.

Admittedly, I've never had anything but shellac done in the salon, but you could book your hair, nails, eyebrows and makeup and get it all done in one fell swoop if you needed.

The one popular treatment they don't offer is tan - but get that done elsewhere the day before and you're sorted for any big event.

Shellac manicures cost €25 including removal so it's fantastic value, and like I said - you'll be 40 minutes at the absolute max.

If you try this salon out, let us know how you found it!

READ MORE: A Drive-In Singalong Screening of 'A Star Is Born' Is Happening In Dublin Soon