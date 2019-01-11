A Drive-In Singalong Screening of 'A Star Is Born' Is Happening In Dublin Soon

Sob in the privacy of your car

Now you can cry-sing Shallow to your heart's content.

Anyone who saw A Star in Born in cinemas remembers the struggle of trying to have a silent breakdown in the theatre at the end of the movie.

The multi-award-nominated movie left audiences SHOOK, with sensational performances from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as well as songs that will go down as classics.

Well, if you've been practicing the big numbers in the shower, now is your time to shine.

A Drive-In "Caraoke" version of A Star is Born will be shown on the world's largest mobile LED screen at Leopardstown Races in March as part of 98fm's Retro Drive-In Movies series.

The event, taking place on March 30th and 31st will see movie-goers pull up and tune into the movie on their car radio.

There will also be grub available - we're talking burgers, hot dogs, pizza, chips and doughnuts.

Ryan O' Neill, CEO at Retro Drive-in Movies said “We are delighted to announce Ireland's Biggest ever Caraoke Sing-a-long at Retro Drive-in Movies. We think A Star is Born is the ultimate sing-a-long movie."

Tickets are on sale now, available here.

Get practising!

