One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Buildings Is Up For Sale

If those walls could talk, they would tell some stories...

We'd love to have been a fly on the wall of this shop back in the day.

It might not look much now, but 55 Amiens Street is a place full of memories and stories and The Irish Times is reporting that it is now up for sale.

What's so great about it, we hear you ask?

It was once a tobacco shop...

...that was owned by none other than Thomas Clarke - or you'd probably know him better as T.S. O'Cleirigh, a man who put pen to paper and signed the Proclamation in 1916.

The north inner city building is to be sold by private treaty with an asking price of about €600,000.

It is acknowledged as an architectural and historical building here in Ireland and has been standing for over 200 years.

Buildings of Ireland describe it as follows:

"The facade's machine-cut brick, typical of the late nineteenth century, represents the advances in building technology of the Victorian period and such brick, with its smooth and uniform finish, could be produced quickly and on a mass scale.

"This differed greatly from the production of handmade bricks which had been used in construction before that age. The house and its pair have modest timber shopfronts, which are becoming a rare feature in a rapidly changing city. The premises was run by Thomas Clarke, Easter Rising leader (executed May 1916) as a tobacconist shop from c.1907-c.1911, at which time he moved his shop to Great Britain Street, now Parnell Street."

It is a protected building that is in need of extensive repair. It contains many features from Clarke's time including the cast-iron fireplace and wooden sash windows and also has a large yard.

