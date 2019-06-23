Three Trial Dates For Pedestrianised College Green Plaza Have Been Confirmed By Dublin City Council

The debate as to whether to pedestrianise College Green Plaza has been going on for some time in Dublin and later this summer we will know for sure what such a change would look like.

Dublin City Council has confirmed that the area will be going traffic-free on the dates of Sunday July 21, Sunday July 28 and Sunday August 4.

Confirmed: College Green Plaza to be trialed for 3 full days this summer: on Sunday 21 July, Sunday 28 July and Sunday 4 August. Exciting for the city! #BetterDublin pic.twitter.com/wLdZpDHwf6 — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) June 23, 2019

Whether or not you agree with the move, it will be interesting to wander in on one of the days and see how it turns out. People roaming freely around Dame Street is nothing new, particularly when they’ve had a few pints, but to witness it without the sound of beeping horns will be an experience none of us are used to.

