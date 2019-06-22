Mark Your Diary For This Vintage Fashion Event Coming To The City Centre In July

Is your social calendar full but your wardrobe empty? Look no further than the Fair Lady Vintage Bazaar which is coming to Dublin in July.

The event will take place at Cliff Townhouse on St. Stephen’s Green and will be filled with some of Ireland’s best vintage traders such as Miss Daisy Blue, Vintage Finds You and I’ll Be Your Mirror.

The aim is to bring a selection of Ireland’s best vintage traders together under one roof, allowing people to pick the perfect vintage outfit for their next day or night out.

Organiser Jenny Cassin told Lovin “I’ve had a passion for all things retro since I was a teenager, from music to fashion. The allure of something from a different era was and is just so appealing.”

Jenny, a visual merchandiser, is teaming up with writer and blogger Lisa McCann to put on the event and Lisa said “For me, it is a desire to express myself and feel free in doing so. It is about imagining who wore the clothes before me and who they were in this world. It is about quality workmanship and one of a kind pieces that transport you to a different era.”

Jenny added that “It also makes total sense to buy vintage now; the reality of the fast fashion industry can be overwhelming, at least with vintage you are giving a piece of clothing a longer life. I don’t wear head to toe vintage, it suits my style to mix it in with modern pieces, wear it however you feel is right for you.”

Fair Lady will take place at Cliff Townhouse on Saturday July 20 and if you’re not enticed by all the vintage fashion on display, there will also be a bar serving champagne and a signature vintage-inspired cocktail. That should twist your arm!

As well as that, fashion historian Rua Ruth will give a talk on ‘vintage in Ireland from the 1960s onwards’ and there will be a DJ spinning tunes throughout the day.

It all gets underway at 10am on the day and more information can be found on the Fair Lady Instagram page.

