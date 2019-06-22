د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Mark Your Diary For This Vintage Fashion Event Coming To The City Centre In July

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Is your social calendar full but your wardrobe empty? Look no further than the Fair Lady Vintage Bazaar which is coming to Dublin in July.

The event will take place at Cliff Townhouse on St. Stephen’s Green and will be filled with some of Ireland’s best vintage traders such as Miss Daisy Blue, Vintage Finds You and I’ll Be Your Mirror.

View this post on Instagram

In love with this 1960s dress 💙

A post shared by Miss Daisy Blue (@missdaisyblue) on

The aim is to bring a selection of Ireland’s best vintage traders together under one roof, allowing people to pick the perfect vintage outfit for their next day or night out.

Organiser Jenny Cassin told Lovin “I’ve had a passion for all things retro since I was a teenager, from music to fashion. The allure of something from a different era was and is just so appealing.”

Jenny, a visual merchandiser, is teaming up with writer and blogger Lisa McCann to put on the event and Lisa said “For me, it is a desire to express myself and feel free in doing so. It is about imagining who wore the clothes before me and who they were in this world. It is about quality workmanship and one of a kind pieces that transport you to a different era.”

Jenny added that “It also makes total sense to buy vintage now; the reality of the fast fashion industry can be overwhelming, at least with vintage you are giving a piece of clothing a longer life. I don’t wear head to toe vintage, it suits my style to mix it in with modern pieces, wear it however you feel is right for you.”

Fair Lady will take place at Cliff Townhouse on Saturday July 20 and if you’re not enticed by all the vintage fashion on display, there will also be a bar serving champagne and a signature vintage-inspired cocktail. That should twist your arm!

As well as that, fashion historian Rua Ruth will give a talk on ‘vintage in Ireland from the 1960s onwards’ and there will be a DJ spinning tunes throughout the day.

It all gets underway at 10am on the day and more information can be found on the Fair Lady Instagram page.

READ NEXT: A Rosé Terrace Has Popped Up In Dublin For The Summer

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK