A Rosé Terrace Has Popped Up In Dublin For The Summer

We’ve found the perfect spot for drinks this weekend if you’re a big fan of rosé.

The 1930s-inspired WILDE terrace at the Westbury has been given a gorgeous floral makeover for summer along with a newly curated menu of rosé wines.

WILDE’s ‘Everything’s Rosé’ garden terrace is running from 12.30pm every day until the end of July, where they’ll also have some fab cocktails to choose from.

Rosé-inspired cocktails are a definite higlight on the menu (of course) – there’s the Cherry Blossom G&T at €13 and the Rosé Spritz at €9.

And they’ve got some great food pairings to go with their drinks menu as well – you can expect the likes of tuna sashimi and roasted giant tiger prawns.

You can also opt for a rosé wine tasting experience while you’re there for €25 – their ‘La Vie En Rosé’ tasting includes 4 of the finest wines from the South of France in a rosé flight.

Each wine has been carefully selected by Philip Dunne, Head Sommelier at the Westbury and winner of Best Sommelier at the Sunday Business Post Gold Star Awards 2019.

You can find more details and book a table on the WILDE website here.

