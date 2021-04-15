Tickets for the reopening of Airfield Estate are now on sale

Airfield Estate have announced that tickets are available for their reopening on April 28.

The urban farm and gardens at Airfield Estate in Dundrum will reopen with limited capacity on Wednesday, April 28 and tickets are on sale now. Day tickets are available and should be pre-booked online before attending.

As well as that, outdoor play areas will also open on April 28, along with The Stables Café, Overends Kitchen and Farmers Market. The public are reminded that a maximum of two households are currently permitted to meet up outdoors, while all public health and social distancing measures should be followed.

Those who hold an annual pass do not need to pre-book. More information can be found here.

(header pic: Airfield Estate on Instagram)

