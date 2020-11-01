Close

Timber building at Grand Canal to 'set new standards for sustainable architecture'

By James Fenton

November 1, 2020 at 4:12pm

Grand Canal could be set to welcome one of the tallest timber structures in Europe if plans for the Dock Mill building go ahead.

Images have been released of the new Dock Mill project which, if completed, will be split into office space and apartments and will boast a winter garden on the top level. Designed by Urban Agency Architects, the ambitious project will 'set a new standard for sustainable architecture of the future', according to DesignBoom.com.

The building will 'benefit from the wood’s natural moisture levels, which sustains healthy air quality, rendering a more breathable building' and will 'aim to showcase the enormous potential of wood while breathing new life into a historical building.'

If realised, the building will become the second tallest timber building in Europe after the Moja Building in Norway. You can read more about the Dock Mill project here. and find out more about Urban Agency's projects via this link.

