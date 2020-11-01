Close

This delicious Christmas sandwich is already available in the city centre

By James Fenton

November 1, 2020 at 1:02pm

The calendar has changed from October to November and, for some at least, attention now turns to the long run-up to Christmas.

While none of us can predict what will happen over the next few weeks, it would be a fair assumption to suggest that Christmas this year will be a bit different to normal. Still, as long as we have the decorations, the movies and the food, we won't be complaining too much.

Speaking of Christmas food, The Bankers Bar on Trinity Street have already launched their famous festive sandwich which is now available for takeaway. Turkey and ham lovers, prepare to salivate as your feast your eyes on the The Bankers Christmas sandwich below...

View this post on Instagram

Xmas has started

A post shared by Bankers Bar (@thebankersbar) on

Not only that but The Bankers have already put their lights up, further confirming that they're fully in Christmas mode. If the popular city centre pub is within your 5km, then what are you waiting for?

