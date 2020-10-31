Close

Five spots in the Dublin 6 area that are doing takeaway pints

By James Fenton

October 31, 2020 at 4:24pm

We'd wager there a lot of people reading this who haven't had the smooth sensation of a pint hitting their lips for months.

Halloween night seems like the perfect time to change that and if you're in the Dublin 6 area, we've listed some spots that are offering takeaway pints to anyone in the 5km radius.

Whether you're planning on dancing around the kitchen to some spooky tunes or looking to kick back with a scary movie, here's where you can grab takeaway pints for your unusual Halloween night in...

McSorleys

The Ranelagh favourite is not only offering takeaway pints but they're also selling mulled wine for eight quid among other great deals. More information can be found here.

Mother Reillys

The Rathmines venue's Pintman delivery service is back on the road. More info here.

The Blackbird

Takeaway pints are available for anyone looking to recreate a night out in the Rathmines hotspot.

Rody Bolands

Just look at that picture. Need me say more? More information on Rody's click and collect service can be found here.

Peggy Kellys

Yeah, yeah, it's technically Dubin 6W but when it comes to takeaway pints, there's no need to split hairs. More info here.

(header pic: @peggykellys)

READ NEXT: 68 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dublin

