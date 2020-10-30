Foodie Friday: 68 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dublin

We have to give kudos where it is due - it is absolutely incredible to see the resilience and resolve in the Irish hospitality industry at the moment.

At Lovin, we think that it is so important to support local - and so we have created several useful lists to help you get to know your local area a little bit better. Why not check out some of the best restaurants around Dublin that have pivoted to takeaway and delivery? Top notch restaurant quality food at home; at the kitchen table, on the couch or even in bed.

Blackrock & Monkstown

Based in and around Blackrock & Monkstown? There are plenty of restaurants doing takeaway that will save you from cooking over the next few weeks. Check out our list here.

Clontarf & Raheny

Don't worry, we have covered Clontarf and Raheny too. Check out ten great spots right here.

Dun Laoghaire & Dalkey

There are some serious spots around Dun Laoghaire and Dalkey doing restaurant quality food to-go at the moment. You need to check them out, all you need is this list.

Phibsboro

If you're in the Phibsboro area, we have found five fab spots that will give you a night off cooking for yourself. Check out our list here.

Portobello & The Liberties

From brunch to pizza and arancini, Portobello and The Liberties strikes the perfect balance. We rounded up 10 spots that you need to try over the next few weeks. Click here for the list.

Ranelagh

Ranelagh is a hub for incredible food. I recommend starting from one end of the village, and working your way down to the other end - there is so much to choose from. Everything is so delish. Check out our list here.

Smithfield

We found five unreal spots in Smithfield doing takeaway, including one that does a to-go Full Irish Breakfast! See more right here.

Dublin 15

Here are five fab spots in Dublin 15 still doing takeaways. Treat yourself this weekend, after the Bank Holiday - it's been a long-short week if you get me!

Any other areas of Dublin you would like us to check out? Let me know!

Lead Image via Instagram.com/tokendublin and Instagram.com/ritasranelagh