12 unreal spots doing takeaway around Blackrock and Monkstown

Blackrock has recently become a foodie's paradise, and Monkstown has always been a hidden gem for incredible food. There has never been so much choice!
There is plenty to choose from and something for everyone; from Italian to Indian and Michelin Star street food. So here is a list, work your way through it over the next few weeks - we promise, you won't regret it.
Attico
Pizza, pasta and everything in between. If enjoying quality Italian cuisine at home is your thing, Attico should be on your list to try this weekend. You can even get it delivered to your door - so handy!
Order now on JustEat or on our website for collection!
That's Amore
The pizza masters of Monkstown! Popping in here (or at least standing outside for now) will give you a sense of being in Italy. Italian back and forth banter, and great pizzas. A local fave.
Lobstar
Seafood heaven, this spot should be on everyones list. Lobster in ginger garlic butter? Or maybe even a lobster roll and truffle fries on the side? Dreaming of dinner already as I write this.
Bresson
Top notch fine dining food from the comfort of your own home. The 'charcuterie-for-two' comes highly recommended. Click and collect is in full swing.
Elephant and Castle
A classic. We all know it. We all love it. Wings for days.
We're still open for delivery and collection! With Level 5 looming, we wanted to remind all you good folk that we are still open for delivery and contactless collection all across Dublin and Cork City! From our herd to your home, all your E&C favourites made fresh to order and delivered to your doorstep. Find us on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
Flash Harry's
Cocktails to-go and stacked burgers. Simple but brilliant.
Dirty Vegas Burger. Available for collection or delivery.
Ciamei
With authentic Italian pizzas for €11 and pasta dishes for €12 - you honestly cannot go wrong. Ciamei is a well-loved haunt for locals in Blackrock.
Liath To Go
Liath To Go has to be one of the most glorious outcomes of lockdown. Of course, we miss Liath and can't wait to have them back. But Michelin Star street food? This is something I never knew I needed. The menu changes weekly and sells out v. quickly - Liath To Go is an essential try for everyone. I repeat essential.
3 Leaves
Nestled in the midst of the Blackrock Market, 3 Leaves is a renowned authentic Indian restaurant. The chef and staff are passionate and it comes through in the food. Add it to your list! Pre-order and pick up.
Happy Onam Everyone! Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala. The main event to this celebration is the preparation of Onam Sadhya, an elaborate feast consisting of 20-24 dishes, eaten from a banana leaf. This year we invited our good friends Katia and John to celebrate onam with us. The Onam sadya reflects the spirit of the season and is traditionally made with seasonal vegetables.
Veggie Vibe Cafe
Incredible vegetarian and vegan food, again hidden away in the Blackrock Market - Veggie Vibe is definitely a vibe. For all you non-veggies, I promise you won't miss the meat!
Ruchii
Soulful, traditional Indian food that will keep you coming back for more. Mango coconut jumbo prawn curry. Ugh, outrageous and delicious.
Shaka Poké
Available for takeaway and delivery, Shaka is a great spot to grab a poké bowl. Choose from tasty house bowls, or why not build your own bowl?
Have you tried any of these spots?
Lead Image via Instagram.com/bressonrestaurant
