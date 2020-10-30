12 unreal spots doing takeaway around Blackrock and Monkstown

Blackrock has recently become a foodie's paradise, and Monkstown has always been a hidden gem for incredible food. There has never been so much choice!

There is plenty to choose from and something for everyone; from Italian to Indian and Michelin Star street food. So here is a list, work your way through it over the next few weeks - we promise, you won't regret it.

Attico

Pizza, pasta and everything in between. If enjoying quality Italian cuisine at home is your thing, Attico should be on your list to try this weekend. You can even get it delivered to your door - so handy!

That's Amore

The pizza masters of Monkstown! Popping in here (or at least standing outside for now) will give you a sense of being in Italy. Italian back and forth banter, and great pizzas. A local fave.

Lobstar

Seafood heaven, this spot should be on everyones list. Lobster in ginger garlic butter? Or maybe even a lobster roll and truffle fries on the side? Dreaming of dinner already as I write this.

Bresson

Top notch fine dining food from the comfort of your own home. The 'charcuterie-for-two' comes highly recommended. Click and collect is in full swing.

Elephant and Castle

A classic. We all know it. We all love it. Wings for days.

Flash Harry's

Cocktails to-go and stacked burgers. Simple but brilliant.

Ciamei

With authentic Italian pizzas for €11 and pasta dishes for €12 - you honestly cannot go wrong. Ciamei is a well-loved haunt for locals in Blackrock.

Liath To Go

Liath To Go has to be one of the most glorious outcomes of lockdown. Of course, we miss Liath and can't wait to have them back. But Michelin Star street food? This is something I never knew I needed. The menu changes weekly and sells out v. quickly - Liath To Go is an essential try for everyone. I repeat essential.

3 Leaves

Nestled in the midst of the Blackrock Market, 3 Leaves is a renowned authentic Indian restaurant. The chef and staff are passionate and it comes through in the food. Add it to your list! Pre-order and pick up.

Veggie Vibe Cafe

Incredible vegetarian and vegan food, again hidden away in the Blackrock Market - Veggie Vibe is definitely a vibe. For all you non-veggies, I promise you won't miss the meat!

Ruchii

Soulful, traditional Indian food that will keep you coming back for more. Mango coconut jumbo prawn curry. Ugh, outrageous and delicious.

Shaka Poké

Available for takeaway and delivery, Shaka is a great spot to grab a poké bowl. Choose from tasty house bowls, or why not build your own bowl?

Have you tried any of these spots?

Lead Image via Instagram.com/bressonrestaurant

