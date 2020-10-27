Five places in Dublin 15 that are still doing takeaway

In Dublin 15 and looking for a takeaway to help get you through lockdown? Thankfully, a few of your favourite spots are staying open to provide just that.

2020 has been tough on the food industry with doors opening and closing throughout the year. As we enter into what is effectively a six-week lockdown, takeaway and delivery are the only options for these businesses until December 1.

With that in mind, whether you're in Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Clonsilla or anywhere else in the Dublin 15 area, here's a list of some places that are remaining open to provide a takeaway service...

Rudy's

The Blanchardstown village favourite has an extensive takeaway menu which includes all of their most popular dishes. Have a look for yourself below...

Captain Americas

The iconic burger joint is still delivering across Dublin 15, offering burgers, wings and all the sides you can get your hands on.

The Carpenter

Looking for some comforting pub grub on these chilly winter evenings? A click and collect menu is available from The Carpenter on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays and you can check it out in full below.

The Clonsilla Inn

Just down the road from The Carpenter, This popular local is offering a takeaway and delivery service on Sundays.

Okra Green

The Castleknock village restaurant is offering traditional Pakistani and Indian cuisine to take home.

(header pic: @RudysRestaurants)

