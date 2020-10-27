Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Five places in Dublin 15 that are still doing takeaway

By James Fenton

October 27, 2020 at 5:25pm

Share:

In Dublin 15 and looking for a takeaway to help get you through lockdown? Thankfully, a few of your favourite spots are staying open to provide just that.

2020 has been tough on the food industry with doors opening and closing throughout the year. As we enter into what is effectively a six-week lockdown, takeaway and delivery are the only options for these businesses until December 1.

With that in mind, whether you're in Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Clonsilla or anywhere else in the Dublin 15 area, here's a list of some places that are remaining open to provide a takeaway service...

Rudy's

The Blanchardstown village favourite has an extensive takeaway menu which includes all of their most popular dishes. Have a look for yourself below...

Captain Americas

The iconic burger joint is still delivering across Dublin 15, offering burgers, wings and all the sides you can get your hands on.

The Carpenter

Looking for some comforting pub grub on these chilly winter evenings? A click and collect menu is available from The Carpenter on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays and you can check it out in full below.

The Clonsilla Inn

Just down the road from The Carpenter, This popular local is offering a takeaway and delivery service on Sundays.

Okra Green

The Castleknock village restaurant is offering traditional Pakistani and Indian cuisine to take home.

(header pic: @RudysRestaurants)

READ NEXT: Five places that are still doing takeaway in Phibsboro during lockdown

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Famous faces team up to provide very informative Movember facts

The cast of Truth Seekers talk spooky goings on while making their new show

Leading Irish psychologists share four tips for minding your mental health during Level 5

WATCH: Dublin GAA star wows fans with piano rendition of 'Still D.R.E'

You may also love

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Smithfield during lockdown

Dublin restaurant on the possibility of indoor dining this festive period

11 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dun Laoghaire and Dalkey

Dublin restaurant opens 'pints and pizza' drive-thru service for the lockdown

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.