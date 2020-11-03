13 Ranelagh restaurants serving top-notch takeaway meals

Ranelagh has always been a solid foodie spot that keeps us coming back for more.

We have a list of thirteen quality restaurants that will make sure you don't miss out on your Ranelagh faves during this Level 5 lockdown. Quality restaurants serving up top-notch takeaway food, work your way from one end of the village to the other - you won't be disappointed, we promise.

Mak @ D6

Authentic dim sum and exquisite Chinese dishes, Mak will make sure you feel like you're on that holiday in Hong Kong. Contactless 'drive thru' makes for a safe and delicious meal at home.

Host

Holy. God. If you haven't tried Host, you haven't lived. Highly recommend the ragu, burrata and harissa cauliflower. That being said - everything is delicious. Definitely one to put on your list.

Dillinger's

This spot in the middle of Ranelagh is brunch heaven. Dillinger's do American-style brunch really well, and it will definitely bring joy to your weekend. But that's not all they do, be sure to check them out!

Nightmarket

Delicious and authentic Thai food. Every dish is better than the last. Delivery and collection is available seven days a week.

Bunsen

Bunsen do burgers, boy do they do them well! Mouth-watering burgers, brioche buns and crispy fries. This spot is a very reliable, any-day-of-the-week type of thing. Essential.

Rita's

Rita's is a Ranelagh fave. They recently moved - but don't worry they are still in Ranelagh! Pillowy crusts and top-notch toppings. Rita's was voted by our audience as one of the best pizza's in Dublin. Pizza perfection. A must-try.

Tribeca

We all know Tribeca. We all love Tribeca. Wings are a must; whether that be for a starter, main course or side dish.

The Butcher Grill

Save yourself a Sunday slaving over the cooking and order a Sunday roast box. Or maybe it's a steak dinner you're looking for? The Butcher Grill is the perfect place for either - or both!

Gigi's

A tasty and casual Italian in the middle of Ranelagh. If you're looking for pasta or a charcuterie board and an Aperol Spritz, Gigi's is the place.

Pizza Yard

Order a yard-long pizza for the family, or a foot-long for yourself. Either way, plenty of pizza to go around.

Michie Sushi

Probably one of my favourite sushi spots in Dublin. Always fresh and always tasty.

Pinocchio Italian

This cute Italian kiosk is right underneath the Luas Stop. Tasty pizzas, pasta and lasagne platters. Cover off tonight's dinner and the rest of the week while you're at it. These guys do takeaway and delivery.

Urban Health

Urban Health is one of the Lovin Team's favourite spots in Ranelagh to grab a coffee and a bite to eat. From juices, to pancakes and their incredible banana bread. Get yourself some brunch here, you won't regret it.

Where is your favourite spot to eat in Ranelagh? There are so many places to choose from, but it's hard to pick just one.

