Tiny Dublin 6 cottage hits the market with not so tiny price tag

Kitchen sink in the hallway, anyone?

As Dublin house prices continue to rise we're rarely shocked by high price tags anymore, no matter how small or run-down the property may be.

However, every now and then a gaff comes along with the ability to render even the most jaded home hunters speechless.

One such property is 6 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, an oddly-shaped, 1-bedroom bungalow with an oven in the hallway and layout that defies gravity.

Currently on the market for €350k, the minuscule home covers just 28sqm. As popular Twitter account Crazy House Prices points out - "that's a lovely €12,500/sqm".

The accommodation consists of an entrance porch, 1 bedroom, kitchenette, living room, shower room and a rear courtyard. Many Twitter users have jokingly expressed concerns about the "kitchenette" - a generous name for a lone oven plonked on its own in a corridor.

The myhome.ie description for the property reads:

"McGuirk Beggan Property is thrilled to bring 6 Gulistan Cottages to the market offering a wonderful opportunity to acquire and modernise this terraced cottage that is full of character and charm situated in this quiet enclave just minutes from the Ranelagh & Rathmines villages and the city centre".

The listing also reveals that the cottage used to be a 2-bedroom, but the second bedroom was converted into a shower room.

The full listing is available to view HERE.

