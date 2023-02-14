Tiny Dublin 6 cottage hits the market with not so tiny price tag

By Fiona Frawley

February 14, 2023 at 5:21pm

Kitchen sink in the hallway, anyone?

As Dublin house prices continue to rise we're rarely shocked by high price tags anymore, no matter how small or run-down the property may be.

However, every now and then a gaff comes along with the ability to render even the most jaded home hunters speechless.

6 Gulistan Cottages, image via myhome.ie 

One such property is 6 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, an oddly-shaped, 1-bedroom bungalow with an oven in the hallway and layout that defies gravity.

Currently on the market for €350k, the minuscule home covers just 28sqm. As popular Twitter account Crazy House Prices points out - "that's a lovely €12,500/sqm".

The accommodation consists of an entrance porch, 1 bedroom, kitchenette, living room, shower room and a rear courtyard. Many Twitter users have jokingly expressed concerns about the "kitchenette" - a generous name for a lone oven plonked on its own in a corridor.

The myhome.ie description for the property reads:

"McGuirk Beggan Property is thrilled to bring 6 Gulistan Cottages to the market offering a wonderful opportunity to acquire and modernise this terraced cottage that is full of character and charm situated in this quiet enclave just minutes from the Ranelagh & Rathmines villages and the city centre".

The listing also reveals that the cottage used to be a 2-bedroom, but the second bedroom was converted into a shower room.

The full listing is available to view HERE.

Header image via myhome.ie

