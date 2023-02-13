Dublin restaurant first in Ireland to secure this major French cuisine award

Cancel those Paris flights.

French restaurant Chez Max, located beside Dublin castle, has just received a "Maître restaurateur" award for their cuisine. 3,300 restaurants have achieved this award worldwide, but this is the first restaurant in Ireland to secure the title.

A restaurant with this award assures the diner that the cuisine is authentically French, so this comes as no surprise to fans of Chez Max. According to the website:

"The title of Maître Restaurateur is the only title issued by the State for French catering. This label, enshrined in the Consumer Law, is based on specifications that combine the Chef's professionalism and qualifications, traceability and seasonality of the products."

According to RTÉ News, Chez Max will receive their award on February 28th at the French Embassy.

To win such an award, three aspects of dining are considered. The kitchen, the dining room, and the service. Once an audit has been completed to ensure a nominated restaurant ticks all the boxes, they maintain their title for a period of four years, after which it can be renewed.

Un grand bravo á Chez Max.

