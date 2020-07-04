Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Tonight's Fourth of July fireworks will honour frontline staff

By Sarah Finnan

July 4, 2020 at 9:31am

Share:

Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, organisers have confirmed that the annual Phoenix Park Fourth of July fireworks will go ahead - dedicating this year's display to the country's frontline workers.

The US Ambassador to Ireland has confirmed that this year's Fourth of July celebrations will go ahead in the Phoenix Park as planned. Initially cancelled over concerns about Covid-19, organisers have since reversed that decision - giving the go-ahead to continue with tonight's event and choosing to dedicate tonight's firework display to frontline staff across the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, the US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward F. Crawford, said:

"US Embassy Dublin has a long tradition of 4th of July Independence Day celebrations in Phoenix Park. In April we cancelled this year’s event out of an abundance of caution given the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on July 4th we will relight our fireworks tradition.

The 2020 fireworks display will go forward in honour of Ireland’s frontline workers for their incredible commitment during a very difficult time. We hope that when you see and hear the fireworks over Phoenix Park at 11pm, you will give thanks for their selfless efforts to make us all safer."

While the event isn't open to the public, keep your eyes on the sky and you should still be able to catch some of the action (rumour has it that the best view is from the Fifteen Acres area near the Ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park).

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

Share:

Latest articles

'Unseasonably windy' conditions to hit Howth Head this weekend

We tried two simple and fun three-course meals that won't break the bank

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

You may also love

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Dublin pub shares 'welcome back poem' ahead of reopening

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.