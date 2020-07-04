Tonight's Fourth of July fireworks will honour frontline staff

Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, organisers have confirmed that the annual Phoenix Park Fourth of July fireworks will go ahead - dedicating this year's display to the country's frontline workers.

Speaking ahead of the event, the US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward F. Crawford, said:

"US Embassy Dublin has a long tradition of 4th of July Independence Day celebrations in Phoenix Park. In April we cancelled this year’s event out of an abundance of caution given the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on July 4th we will relight our fireworks tradition.

The 2020 fireworks display will go forward in honour of Ireland’s frontline workers for their incredible commitment during a very difficult time. We hope that when you see and hear the fireworks over Phoenix Park at 11pm, you will give thanks for their selfless efforts to make us all safer."

While the event isn't open to the public, keep your eyes on the sky and you should still be able to catch some of the action (rumour has it that the best view is from the Fifteen Acres area near the Ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park).

