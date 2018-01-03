Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh

The Dubliner has passed away aged 91...

Screen Shot 2018 01 03 At 08 59 26

Tributes have been pouring in for Dublin actress Doreen Keogh who has passed away aged 91. 

She had been suffering from Alzheimer's and died peacefully at St Columba's Hospital in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, her family confirmed. 

She made her name as Concepta Riley, the first ever barmaid to pull a pint in the Rover's Return on Coronation Street, before going on to appear in Cold Feet. Keogh achieved a new wave of popularity by starring as the dithery neighbour Mary Carroll in The Royle Family. She was also an original cast member on RTÉ's Fair City.

She is perhaps best known to the younger generation of Irish viewers as Mrs. Dineen, a friend and antagonist of Mrs. Doyle's in Father Ted. The below scene where the pair argue over who pays a hefty tea bill remains one of the most popular in the history of the iconic sitcom.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their tributes and memories of the much-loved Dubliner. 

Doreen Keogh was born in 1926 and grew up in Clontarf.

