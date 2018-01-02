News

Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre

He's done it again

Mattress Mick

Mattress Mick is well known for his hilarious, low-budget YouTube videos, and his latest one has really knocked it out of the park. 

A few days ago he posted this Wizard of Oz-themed ad for the January sales in his shops. 

Mickeala Murphy stars as Dorothy, while Mick plays Toto and his business partner Paul Kelly appears as the Tin Man. 

The video won't be winning any prizes for film-making, but we kinda love it. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

