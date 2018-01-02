Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre

He's done it again

Mattress Mick is well known for his hilarious, low-budget YouTube videos, and his latest one has really knocked it out of the park.

A few days ago he posted this Wizard of Oz-themed ad for the January sales in his shops.

Mickeala Murphy stars as Dorothy, while Mick plays Toto and his business partner Paul Kelly appears as the Tin Man.

The video won't be winning any prizes for film-making, but we kinda love it.

READ NEXT: 5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right