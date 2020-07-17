Close

Trinity College issues update on campus reopening plans

By James Fenton

July 17, 2020 at 10:47am

Trinity College has sent an email to students and alumni which outlines the university's plans for reopening the campus.

Staff and students at Trinity College will be permitted to return to the campus from Monday, July 20. The email says that 'students will be able to access the campus from Monday, July 20 if they need to access the facilities - e.g. access the library to write up their dissertations or to study for reassessment.'

The campus will remain closed to the general public until at least September 28 in order to 'prevent overcrowding at entrances and in buildings' and so that 'as many students as possible can return to college life'.

Tourists will be able to access the campus but this will be limited to those who have pre-booked tickets to the Book of Kells exhibition. Groups will be escorted to and from the Old Library and a similar system is likely to be in place at the Science Gallery and Douglas Hyde Gallery, if reopening plans for these attractions are approved.

The measures are being put in place to ensure that teaching can resume on September 28 in line with public health measures.

