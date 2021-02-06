Close

Trinity College to appoint first female provost in over 400 year history

By Sarah Finnan

February 6, 2021 at 9:21am

Standing tall as Ireland's oldest university, Trinity College Dublin will appoint a female Provost for the first time since the university was founded back in 1592.

Trinity College Dublin is to make history later this year with the appointment of a woman as Provost for the first time in its 429-year long existence. All senior academics at the university, the final selection comes down to three different candidates.

Confirming the news following the closing of nominations, a tweet shared by the official TCD Twitter account reads:

"The next Provost of Trinity College Dublin will be a woman it was confirmed today following the closing of nominations. The three candidates are Linda Doyle, Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer."

Each candidate must have been nominated by 12 members of the College's electorate in order to qualify for the 10-year long role. The election will take place later this year in April with the new Provost to take up office at the start of August.

What exactly does the Provost do? According to the TCD website:

"The Provost is the Chief Officer of the university responsible to the Board and ultimately to the State for the performance of the university."

Patrick Prendergast is the current President and Provost for Trinity College.

Header image via Shutterstock

