PIC: Trinity Students' Union Offering 33% Off On Vibrators In 'Deal Of The Week' Email

Yes, that is correct. The deal of the week was circulated by email.

Honestly, we thought two things that we would never ever write in the same sentence together would be 'Trinity' and 'Vibrators' but sure, every day is a school day we supposed.

The picture below featured on Reddit on Monday morning and was posted to the site by user Lanky_Giraffe.

It is part of Trinity College Dublin Students' Union's 'Deal Of The Week' where you can get 33% off on a butterfly vibrator from Playblue this week.

The vibrator is up for grabs for just €15 by entering the code TRINDEAL and by clicking on the image in the email, students were then forwarded to a site to purchase the product.

