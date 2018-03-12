The Most 'Father Ted' Event EVER Is Happening In Dublin On Holy Thursday

You won't be attending? Ah go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON.

Think you know your Father Ted?

Could you name the list of priests that Mrs. Doyle says before finally guessing that it's Fr. Todd Unctious she's talking to? Or can you remember all of the insults that Mary and John have called each other over the years?

Well, get those fecking crunchies out of the car and get yourself down to DTwo on March 29th where the best ever Father Ted event is taking place.

Its Green Shoes Events' third annual Fr Ted Quiz and Lovely Girls Competition which this year features a Father Ted singalong.

Now is your chance to impress everyone with your in-depth knowledge of Craggy Island and its inhabitants.

The event - which is in association with Apache Pizza - will see My Lovely Mayo Mammy being sang by event host Eoin McLove (Pat McDonnell) and those attending the event.

If you love your mammy (and are an expert on Fr Ted trivia), don your best cake jumper, warm up those vocal chords and grab a table for the hilariously fun event.

As always, the night will also include a very fabulous Lovely Girls Competition which, in the name of equality, will be open to both women and men. The only requirement is that all participants have a lovely bottom.

There will be prizes galore going on the night, not just for the winning team, but for the best dressed priest, nun or hairy baby, and of course the participants of the Lovely Girls Competition.

If you haven’t got your table yet, the last few are available here and you can find more information about the event here.

If you don't plan on dressing up however, make sure to wear your blue jumper or else you'll forget the whole thing happened at all.

