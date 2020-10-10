Try this spot for a bite to eat and a coffee after a hike this weekend

At the moment we're all taking more time to appreciate what we have right here on our little island, and one thing we have plenty of - hillsides and mountains. If you're looking to get some fresh air this weekend, this could be the spot for you to try.

The GAP Kitchen is a new find for us, and we felt we should share it with you guys. It's too cute (and the food is too tasty) to keep this place a secret! It's hard to fight that hanger and caffeine hangover that hits after a long walk or a hike up the mountains, but The GAP Kitchen hits the spot.

Located in Glencullen with absolutely incredible views of the Dublin Mountains, this is an ideal spot for a coffee and a burger bap after a long walk. There's plenty of space with a good amount of picnic tables so that you can sit and eat in the fresh air, and appreciate the beauty of the mountains.

Take the dog out or maybe even the other half, stretch the legs and grab yourself a cup of coffee and a cookie if you're not feeling completely up for a Full Irish Brekkie Bap (you're not really going to say no to this are you?)

Have you tried The GAP Kitchen before?

