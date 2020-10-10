Try this spot for a bite to eat and a coffee after a hike this weekend

At the moment we're all taking more time to appreciate what we have right here on our little island, and one thing we have plenty of - hillsides and mountains. If you're looking to get some fresh air this weekend, this could be the spot for you to try.
The GAP Kitchen is a new find for us, and we felt we should share it with you guys. It's too cute (and the food is too tasty) to keep this place a secret! It's hard to fight that hanger and caffeine hangover that hits after a long walk or a hike up the mountains, but The GAP Kitchen hits the spot.
Located in Glencullen with absolutely incredible views of the Dublin Mountains, this is an ideal spot for a coffee and a burger bap after a long walk. There's plenty of space with a good amount of picnic tables so that you can sit and eat in the fresh air, and appreciate the beauty of the mountains.
We are OPEN for takeaways Wednesday - Sunday 😃🍔 Come down and show some support to those of us small businesses that can fortunately remain open during these crazy times 🍃 You can also enjoy the fab Dublin Mountains while you’re at it 🌲 #dublinmountains #dublintakeaways #open #burgers #food #cafe #coffeeshop #foodporn
Take the dog out or maybe even the other half, stretch the legs and grab yourself a cup of coffee and a cookie if you're not feeling completely up for a Full Irish Brekkie Bap (you're not really going to say no to this are you?)
We are proud to provide 100% Compostable & Recyclable packaging while we are operating as takeaway only 💚 Please help us help the environment by doing your part and separating your rubbish at our bins on site at @glencullenadventurepark ♻️ 🗑 #coffeeshop #cafe #coffee #compostable #packaging #environment #green
Have you tried The GAP Kitchen before?
