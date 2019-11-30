Close

  • Two 24-hour Dublin bus services come into effect this weekend

Two 24-hour Dublin bus services come into effect this weekend

By Darragh Murphy

November 30, 2019 at 12:53pm

Two Dublin bus routes will begin operating on a 24-hour basis starting this weekend.

From Sunday, the Dublin Bus 41 and 15 routes will run through the night, operating on a 30-minute frequency from midnight to 5am every morning.

The fare structure will remain unchanged, with no additional charge for passengers availing of the new overnight services.

The daytime frequency of both services is also set to improve.

The 15 runs from Clongriffin to Ballycullen Road and the 41 runs from Lower Abbey Street in the city centre to Swords, also servicing the airport.

Commenting on the recent changes, NTA CEO Anne Graham said: "The improvements that we are announcing are an indication of the commitment on our part, and on the part of our operators, to increase the level of service for bus users and improve the customer experience on an ongoing basis.

"We acknowledge that demand for public transport is continuing to grow and that as a result, services are coming under more and more pressure.

"In the medium and longer term we believe that both the revised bus network in Dublin, and the investment in our bus corridor infrastructure under our BusConnects plan will bring about the kind of improvements that people have every right to expect.

"In the shorter term, we will continue to make improvements in our bus services as funding becomes available, so that they are more useful to more people."

