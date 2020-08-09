Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'Unacceptable' - Fingal video shows litter violations in various locations this morning

By James Fenton

August 9, 2020 at 4:43pm

Share:

Fingal County Council have shared a video highlighting scenes of littering in various locations yesterday.

The good weather saw many people out and about across the city and Fingal County Council have said that 'it was great to see so many people enjoying the amenities Fingal offers to both residents and visitors.' However, in a statement this afternoon, they added: 'the scenes that greeted our cleaning crews this morning are unacceptable. Please bring your litter home with you.'

To demonstrate what workers had to deal with, Fingal County Council added a video which depicts litter left in various locations across the county. The clip shows everything from cardboard boxes to plastic bags and glass bottles left in parks, on the beach and even on the street next to bins.

The images were taken on Sunday morning and you can have a look at the video for yourself below...

In this strangest of years, it's a privilege to be able to meet up with friends outside after being stuck at home for too long. However, it shouldn't be too much to ask to clean up after yourself once you leave.

As well as that, if you are out and about, be sure to follow HSE guidelines on how to protect yourself and others as we continue to battle Covid-19.

We're doing okay, Dublin. Let's just be a little bit more considerate of those who have to clean up after us.

READ NEXT: WATCH: South Anne Street is like a brand new place this weekend

 

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: South Anne Street is like a brand new place this weekend

Dalkey is the latest village to undergo pedestrianisation works

Cyclists reminded to dismount before utilising Bull Wall Bridge

Dublin City Council approve major changes to Sandymount Strand

You may also love

WATCH: South Anne Street is like a brand new place this weekend

Dalkey is the latest village to undergo pedestrianisation works

Cyclists reminded to dismount before utilising Bull Wall Bridge

Dublin City Council approve major changes to Sandymount Strand

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.