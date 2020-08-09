'Unacceptable' - Fingal video shows litter violations in various locations this morning

Fingal County Council have shared a video highlighting scenes of littering in various locations yesterday.

The good weather saw many people out and about across the city and Fingal County Council have said that 'it was great to see so many people enjoying the amenities Fingal offers to both residents and visitors.' However, in a statement this afternoon, they added: 'the scenes that greeted our cleaning crews this morning are unacceptable. Please bring your litter home with you.'

To demonstrate what workers had to deal with, Fingal County Council added a video which depicts litter left in various locations across the county. The clip shows everything from cardboard boxes to plastic bags and glass bottles left in parks, on the beach and even on the street next to bins.

The images were taken on Sunday morning and you can have a look at the video for yourself below...

Yesterday it was great to see so many people enjoying the amenities Fingal offers to both residents and visitors. However, as this video shows, the scenes that greeted our Cleaning Crews this morning are unacceptable. Please bring your litter home with you. #KeepFingalTidy pic.twitter.com/ASS9UqIFP9 — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) August 9, 2020

In this strangest of years, it's a privilege to be able to meet up with friends outside after being stuck at home for too long. However, it shouldn't be too much to ask to clean up after yourself once you leave.

As well as that, if you are out and about, be sure to follow HSE guidelines on how to protect yourself and others as we continue to battle Covid-19.

We're doing okay, Dublin. Let's just be a little bit more considerate of those who have to clean up after us.

