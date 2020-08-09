WATCH: South Anne Street is like a brand new place this weekend

South Anne Street is enjoying its first weekend with its new extended footpath and the results appear to be quite positive.

Work on a new extended footpath on South Anne Street was completed just in time for the weekend and the third edition of the trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area. Businesses are availing of the additional space by providing outdoor seating for customers and as the sun shone down on Dublin yesterday, it seemed like everyone in the area was in good spirits.

The below video was posted by Coffeeangel and depicts South Anne Street as a hive of activity on Saturday afternoon - complete with Hollywood blockbuster soundtrack (sound on)...

Glorious day on a pedestrianised South Anne Street... it’s impossible to argue with the success with this initiative from @DubCityCouncil on a day like this. Now to make pedestrianisation permanent 😇

Karl Purdy, owner of the café chain also shared the below before and after pics of South Anne Street yesterday...

I say take time gazing on the flaws of the past. And then move forward as swiftly as we can...

Dublin's South Anne Street - past vs. present

It certainly looks a lot more accessible now than what it used to. The pedestrianisation trials of the Grafton Street area are set to wrap up next week but given the huge success of the scheme, it could well be making a return sooner rather than later.

There have been calls for an extended trial to take place seven days a week, a move that businesses in the area would no doubt welcome.

Have you been in to savour the atmosphere of a traffic-free South Anne Street? If so, let us know what you thought about it in the comments.

