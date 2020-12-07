Close

US fast food chain Shake Shack looking to open in Dublin

By Rory Cashin

December 7, 2020 at 9:44am

The fast food chain is already a huge franchise around the world, and it looks like Ireland is their next destination.

It does seem like Ireland is the new hotspot for all of America's big fast food chains.

Remember when the country seemed to collectively lose its mind with the arrival of Krispy Kreme?

And then again at the impending arrival of the Five Guys franchise?

Turns out we love - LOVE! - all of these US outlets, so we're fully prepared for yet another collective freak out with the potential opening of a Shake Shack in Dublin.

If you're not aware, Shake Shack is a US fast-food chain worth over €3.41 billion, with outlets in every state in America, as well as over 100 international branches, including in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul. And don't let the name fool you, it isn't "just" a milkshake place, it focuses on amazing burgers and fries and the likes.

As initially reported by The Irish Independent, Randy Garutti - the chief executive of the company - was speaking during a presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer, and as per the Bloomberg transcript of the presentation, Garutti was asked a question about his next visit to Ireland, to which he replied Shake Shack "had our sights on that market. I love that market. There could be a few Shacks in Dublin. We'll see, we'll see."

Bring it on!

