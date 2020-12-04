Close

Five Christmas treats to try out around Dublin this December

By Rory Cashin

December 4, 2020 at 12:03pm

From special Christmas cookies to amazing mince pies and everything in between.

Tis the season... for trying out all of the Christmassy goodies we can get our hands on.

We love this time of year, because everywhere gets so indulgent with their treats, and this year more than most, we deserve all the treats we can handle.

So with that in mind, here are five places around Dublin that are going all out with the Christmas themed goodness.

BREAD 41

Located on Pearse Street, the master-bakers here are collaborating with Bailey for their unique Christmas cookies.

Baileys, chocolate, and hazelnut flavoured. We'll take them all, please and thank you.

TWO PUPS

Located on Francis Street, and a hot spot with locals in The Liberties looking for the best coffee around, they've branched out for this festive feast.

Christmas French Toast: caramelised apple, mince pie custard (what even is that? We don't care, dollop it on), Sherry cream, topped with crumble, all on brioche bread. We'll take them all, please and thank you.

KRISPY KREME

Located at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, lovers of donuts will already know all about Krispy Kreme, but what they may not know is that they've just launched a new collection of Christmas Jumper donuts, which are available in-store, or for click-and-collect from Monday, December 7.

We'll take them all, please and thank you.

THE CUPCAKE BLOKE

Located in Riato, the Coppinger Row Market, and the mini-Winter market in Smithfield, as the name might suggest, The Cupcake Bloke is brilliant at creating cupcakes, but he does venture into making awesome treats that aren't cupcakes, too.

For example, this amazingness: a chocolate biscuit cake pudding, with a Terry's Chocolate Orange centre. We'll take them all, please and thank you.

QUEEN OF TARTS

Located on Dame Street, Queen of Tarts is a Dublin institution for anyone with a sweet tooth, and since it is Christmas, it wouldn't be the same with a mince pie or two. Or five. Or ten. Or however many there are in that picture there, but each and every one of them look fantastic.

We thought we were full, but it turns out we're not. We'll take them all, please and thank you.

Main image via Instagram/Queen of Tarts Dub

