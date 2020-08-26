Close

Variety Jones makes its long-awaited return to Dublin next week 

By Sarah Finnan

August 26, 2020 at 12:44pm

Variety Jones is one of Dublin's most highly recommended restaurants.

Awarded a star in the 2020 Michelin Guide, it's shot top of the list for many locals who are only too eager to call in and see what the fuss is all about (myself included). Perched on Thomas Street, the tiny restaurant sits sandwiched between its neighbours and can be slightly difficult to find - distinguishable by the funky abstract logo printed on the front door.

Described by the Michelin guide as "highly original, refined yet unfussy", the place is known for its unusual and intriguing tapas-like menu which is divided into various categories (snacks, cold, warm, pasta, family-style, after).

Announcing that they'll make their long-awaited return next week, the team will throw open the doors to Variety Jones on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bookings open this Friday at noon but word to the wise - be lighting quick as I reckon spaces will fill up in record time.

A quick look at their Instagram page would lead you to believe something is amiss... where be all the gorge food pics, I hear you ask? All part of the intrigue and as their bio reads: "Good food goes fast".

Header image via Twitter/Variety Jones

READ NEXT: This woman’s deconstructed Irish fry served with salad has caused outrage online

