Variety Jones is one of Dublin's most highly recommended restaurants.

Awarded a star in the 2020 Michelin Guide, it's shot top of the list for many locals who are only too eager to call in and see what the fuss is all about (myself included). Perched on Thomas Street, the tiny restaurant sits sandwiched between its neighbours and can be slightly difficult to find - distinguishable by the funky abstract logo printed on the front door.

Described by the Michelin guide as "highly original, refined yet unfussy", the place is known for its unusual and intriguing tapas-like menu which is divided into various categories (snacks, cold, warm, pasta, family-style, after).

Announcing that they'll make their long-awaited return next week, the team will throw open the doors to Variety Jones on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bookings open this Friday at noon but word to the wise - be lighting quick as I reckon spaces will fill up in record time.

We’ve been busy but we’re back. Online bookings opening on Friday at noon with our doors opening next Weds 2nd Sept. Hope everyone is safe and well, looking forward to welcoming you back. pic.twitter.com/r7bF3IjxJs — Variety Jones (@Variety_Jones) August 26, 2020

A quick look at their Instagram page would lead you to believe something is amiss... where be all the gorge food pics, I hear you ask? All part of the intrigue and as their bio reads: "Good food goes fast".

Header image via Twitter/Variety Jones