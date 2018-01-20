VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night

The General Post Office (GPO) was transformed into a banquet hall last night to accommodate 240 of Dublin's homeless people.

The 59th annual throwing of Eric's Party was organised by Dublin Lions Club and those in attendance received a three-course meal, a small amount of alcohol and live music from the bands Rake the Ashes and John & the Buddies. U2's Larry Mullen even made a guest appearance to play the drums, wearing a Cranberries t-shirt while performing in honour of the late Dolores O'Riordan.

U2’s Larry Mullen makes a surprise appearance at the homeless dinner in the GPO @rtenews pic.twitter.com/JF6VBNEsvV — Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) January 19, 2018

Just five minutes after the GPO closed to the public for the day, the Defences Forces were present in order to prepare the venue for the evening's festivities in an attempt to complete this transformation in less than 22 minutes, according to RTÉ.

The whole process was remarkably efficient

Cooking up a storm: Defence Forces transform GPO for homeless dinner pic.twitter.com/HiBTWQ1IMr — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 19, 2018

If you'd like to make a donation towards fighting homelessness in Dublin, click HERE.



