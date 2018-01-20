Dublin

VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night

U2's Larry Mullen even helped provide the evening's entertainment

Gpo Transformation

The General Post Office (GPO) was transformed into a banquet hall last night to accommodate 240 of Dublin's homeless people.

The 59th annual throwing of Eric's Party was organised by Dublin Lions Club and those in attendance received a three-course meal, a small amount of alcohol and live music from the bands Rake the Ashes and John & the Buddies. U2's Larry Mullen even made a guest appearance to play the drums, wearing a Cranberries t-shirt while performing in honour of the late Dolores O'Riordan.

Just five minutes after the GPO closed to the public for the day, the Defences Forces were present in order to prepare the venue for the evening's festivities in an attempt to complete this transformation in less than 22 minutes, according to RTÉ.

The whole process was remarkably efficient

If you'd like to make a donation towards fighting homelessness in Dublin, click HERE.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

