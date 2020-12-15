WATCH: Did you spot the helicopter blaring Christmas tunes over Dublin today?

It's 10 days until Christmas so it's about time to crank up the Christmas tunes and get into the spirit.

That's what this helicopter was doing today as it flew over Dublin, leading to a number of people taking to social media to find out what it was about. One of our own team members at Lovin Dublin managed to capture the festive chopper in action, complete with Jingle Bells blaring out from a speaker...

People have enquired as to what it was all about and there's a consensus on Twitter that it was for the benefit of the kids at nearby Crumlin Children's Hospital. The hospital is holding its annual Ho Ho Day today and judging by the below clip, the craic wasn't limited to the skies above...

Santa has already been spotted getting some practice in for his Christmas Eve shift so it's been a busy couple of days in the sky above Ireland.

Did you spot the musical helicopter on your travels today or hear it blaring from your house? Let us know in the comments.

