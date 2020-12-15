A Dublin café is taking orders for its Christmas morning breakfast box delivery

Behold! A picture that will have you salivating at the prospect of waking up to a gigantic breakfast box this Christmas morning.

Pip's Café and Deli in Crumlin have begun taking orders for their Christmas breakfast box and the sight of it is enough to have us reaching for the phone already. The box includes a rake of sausages, bacon, eggs, white pudding, mushrooms, hash browns and beans and it looks more than enough to feed the whole family this December 25.

The café ran a similar service last year and they're already taking orders for this year. The boxes cost €35 plus a €5 delivery charge and Pip's are also running a competition on their Facebook page, with the winner announced on December 23. Delivery areas cover Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 but those outside these parts can book by calling into the shop. Enquiries over the phone can be made at 014535251.

An absolute thing of beauty. After the 2020 we've had, it'd be nice to kick back on Christmas morning and let someone else do the cooking for you. Now, if you'll excuse us, we're just going to stare at that pic for the next few hours.

